Since the state reopened for business last summer after a year of COVID-19 shutdowns, events at the Lodi Grape Festival have returned in full force, with no signs of dwindling attendance.
“It’s been amazing,” Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong said. “Our first major event since everything opened was the Grape Festival, and it just set records in every category. The Wine Festival, we had to cut off attendance at 1,800. We just had the dog show and the bluegrass festival, and they were just packed. It shows that people just really want to get out and do things again.”
And this weekend looks to keep people coming out in droves as the Grape Festival grounds hosts the 2022 Lodi Beer Fest and State BBQ Championship on Saturday.
It’s the first Beer Fest since 2019, and Armstrong said as many as 2,500 are expected to come out, exceeding expectations.
Some 600 VIP tickets sold exclusively online that included beer tasting and a commemorative glass have already sold out, he said.
As many as 50 local and national craft breweries will be on hand for guests to find their new favorite ale or lager.
Breweries include Lodi Beer Co., Idol Beer Works, Dancing Fox, Five Window Beer Co., Highwater Brewing, 21st Amendment, Blaker Brewing, Firestone, and Sacrament, among others.
In addition, more than 30 BBQ teams from around the country will prepare chicken pork ribs, pork roast and beef briskets for a blind tasting competition and chance to go to the American Royal Invitational, otherwise known as the World Series of BBQ.
Dishes will be based on appearance, tenderness and taste, and be cooked using wood, pellets or coal.
Live music will be provided by The Valley Roots, bringing their “Muscle Shoals based Rock & Soul” to the event, and Gotcha Covered will play a variety of pop, rock and soul hits, as wells as provide karaoke for guests who want to do their best to sing along to the music.
In addition to beer and barbecue, guests can enjoy a variety of games and activities including beer pong, cornhole, bocce ball, Connect Four and Jenga, among others. The Lodi Police Department will also have its BAC booth on-hand so guests can check their blood alcohol content during the event.
“We’re just really looking forward to this,” Armstrong said. “We’re still scrambling, trying to figure out the layout and making sure everyone will be comfortable and that there will be plenty of beer to taste. Comfort and safety for guests comes first.”
Tickets are $30 in advance and are still available at the Grape Festival box office, 413 E. Lockeford St., as well as Raley’s at 311 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Stogie’s Lounge at 230 W. Pine St., Five Window Beer Company at 9 W. Locust St., and online at www.grapefestival.com.
Tickets are $40 at the gate. No pets will be allowed and all guests must be 21 years of age or older.
Street Faire on Sunday
Also taking place this weekend is the spring Lodi Street Faire on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lodi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Pat Patrick said October’s faire — the first in two years since the pandemic began — was about 95% of normal.
“That was very good,” he said. “We’re very excited about Sunday. In conversation with vendors at the end of October’s event everybody seemed to have a great day. The bodes well for bringing it back again.”
About 450 vendors have pledged spots along School and Church streets as of Tuesday, Patrick said, and he is expecting last-minute confirmations this week.
While shoppers browse the various booths, they can satisfy their appetites by choosing from more than 25 food options that include hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages and tri-tip, as well as flavors from around the world including Mexican, Chinese and Filipino fare, among others.
New to the spring event will be the Wine Barrel Races, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Pine Street between School and Sacramento streets.
Teams of two from local wineries and businesses will square off against each other, rolling 59.5-gallon standard wine barrels through a race track and obstacle course made of hay bales.
Six to eight teams will compete, including Peltier Winery and Raphael Hardwood Flooring, the defending champs in the winery and business divisions, respectively.
Spectators can also enjoy wine tasting as they watch the barrels roll past.
Also new to the faire is a pop-up farmers market on Walnut Street between School and Church streets, which will officially kick off the Downtown Farmers Market season. The market will be sponsored by a new Lodi business, Cherrease, which sources cherries from up and down the Central Valley.
Patrick said the business picks cherries from a variety of growers and delivers them to your doorstep the very next day, along with gifts and tools related to the fruit.
While Lodi cherries are not yet ready for picking, Cherrease will have fruit from the southern part of the valley — which are larger — available for purchase Sunday. Vendors offering plants for gardening and decor will also be on-hand, he said.
“We are happy to be back,” Patrick said, “We’re feeling this is going to be a huge turnout for Lodi to welcome back vendors and farmers.”
Love Lodi on Saturday
A volunteer event aimed at helping others and beautifying the city returns for the first time since in three years Saturday as well.
Local church leaders, city officials and businesses will be out and about for Love Lodi, cleaning up parks and school campuses, completing construction projects and performing various acts of kindness.
A total of A total of 47 projects will be undertaken in Lodi and Woodbridge.
For more information, visit www.lovelodi.org.
