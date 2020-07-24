- 10,126 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 110 deaths. 229 patients are currently hospitalized, including 76 in intensive care. 3,769 have recovered. Of the total cases, 728 are in the 95240 ZIP code and 243 are in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 43 are in the 95258 ZIP code, which includes Woodbridge; 76 are in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; 31 are in the 95237 ZIP code, which includes Lockeford; 6 are in the 95686 ZIP code, which includes Thornton; and 8 are in the 95632 ZIP code, which includes part of Galt.
- 8,554 cases in Sacramento County. There have been 103 deaths. 239 patients are currently hospitalized, including 69 in intensive care. 4,881 have likely recovered. Of the total cases, 330 are within Galt city limits, 26 are in Isleton and 1,044 are in unincorporated county areas.
- 99 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 44 have recovered. 1 is currently hospitalized.
- 67 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 38 have recovered. 1 is currently hospitalized.
- 7,401 cases in Stanislaus County, with 79 deaths. 5,974 have recovered.
- 10,214 cases in Alameda County, with 178 deaths.
- 6,627 cases in Contra Costa County, with 103 deaths.
- 434,443 cases in California, with 8,243 deaths.
- 4,103,371 cases in the United States, with 145,261 deaths. 1,261,624 have recovered.
- 15,656,042 cases worldwide, with 636,848 deaths. 8,952,534 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.