GALT — A two-vehicle collision in Galt left one person dead and seven others injured Wednesday afternoon.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews and Galt Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane at 3:35 p.m., according to reports.
Prior to arrival, a retired Galt Police Department dispatcher provided life-saving measures to occupants involved in the collision until medical personnel arrived, according to police.
Upon arrival, Galt police officers found a minivan and pickup truck had collided in the intersection. Two occupants of the minivan were ejected from the vehicle, and five others were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
One of those ejected from the minivan was a 39-year-old Stockton woman, who died from her injuries at the hospital, according to reports.
Her identity is being withheld by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.
Three occupants of the pickup truck were also transported to an area hospital, police said.
All surviving individuals were listed in stable condition Wednesday night.
Galt police said there was no other information available about the collision, as it is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch at 209-366-7000, option 1, and refer to case 22-215.