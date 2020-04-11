When the Lodi Fire Department answers a medical call during a pandemic, a whole new protocol must be followed. It starts with dispatch asking the 911 caller a specific set of questions.
“Have you tested positive for the coronavirus?”
“Are you a potential carrier who has yet to be tested?”
“Have you been exposed to someone who has tested positive?”
“Are you experiencing any flu-like symptoms, a cough, a fever or shortness of breath?”
If you answer yes to any of those questions, Capt. Ryan Wentz says, then dispatch will let the responding engine know to take COVID-19 precautions, which would alert firefighters to wear a special gown and extra protective equipment on that call.
The fire department has always operated on standard procedures for medical calls, but the pandemic has led to changes in the gear they wear, and how they initially interact with patients. To limit their interaction, they first send one responding firefighter in, who evaluates and asks questions while maintaining a six-foot separation.
“We assess whether this is a very high likelihood of having COVID-19, or they just had a quick cough and don’t have it anymore,” Wentz explained. “We are all used to getting in there as fast as we can and doing everything we can to help a patient, but now we need one person to screen to see if we need more than one person,” Wentz said.
If the patient needs more care than the first person can provide, another one will be sent in.
Firefighters are equipped with N95 masks, eye protection and gloves on all interactions with the public. But if a patient is suspected of having any flu-like symptoms, they also put on a gown.
“(The gown) is the only piece that we more or less decide based on the notes we get from the dispatch, whether we are going to wear that or not,” Wentz explained. “More often than not we are wearing the gown as well, just to take extra precautions, because things always change when we get on scene.”
In addition to safety glasses, they can also use disposable face shields, similar to what hospital workers wear.
Once the call is over, the sanitizing begins.
“We have been limiting the number of people that go inside and get exposed, so ideally we like to leave one person outside,” Wentz said. “They are not contaminated so they can get us supplies like decontaminate wipes or Lysol spray or cleaner out of the rig and we can start decontaminating so we don’t have to touch anything in the rig as we come out of that call.”
With a suspected COVID-19, firefighters will strip off all of the protective equipment they were wearing on the call. They follow a protocol on how to properly clean their gloves and take off the gown to avoid accidentally touching their own clothes.
Once the equipment is removed, they change clothes and the potentially contaminated uniforms are put into a biohazard bag. When they arrive back at the station those clothes will go straight into the washer.
To decontaminate, the crew uses their normal self-contained breathing apparatus worn on fire calls, connecting to it a disinfectant spray.
“We have modified it so we can use that pressurized air to run this gun that we’ve filled with sanitizing solution,” Capt. Trevor Lambert explained.
The gravity feed sprayer is portable, so the crew can bring it with them on the engine.
“Before we even leave a call where we’ve had a strong COVID-19 exposure, we can spray all of our stuff down, the whole cab, before we even get back in,” Wentz said.”
They also sanitize all of their medical equipment, eye glasses, the entire engine and the seats in the rig. When returning to the station, anyone possibly exposed immediately takes a shower.
In addition to sanitizing after calls, the station is also sanitized each morning and evening.
“We probably spend three hours a day sanitizing,” Went said.
Went and Lambert said they are both on heightened alert, and a bit worried about bringing COVID-19 home to their families, but feel confident the safety measures in place and extra precautions taken are keeping everyone safe.
“I am confident that I have done 100% of the possible things I could to not take anything home,” Wentz said. “But yeah, the worst-case scenario would be we contract it and we’re asymptomatic and not know it, and I go home to my two kids and they get it from me and get really sick, or my parents (get it). So we’re all practicing our own social distancing, we’re not seeing our parents or our grandparents or anyone else. We wouldn’t want to bring it home and unknowingly pass it along.”