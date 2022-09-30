STOCKTON — Registration is now open for the Sixth Annual H20 Hackathon, an event that calls on middle school, high school, and college students to build apps or create multimedia campaigns to help solve California's tough water issues.
Teams compete in three divisions for thousands of dollars in cash prizes. This year’s “Hack the Drought” challenge is focused on California’s ongoing drought.
A panel comprised of water experts and community leaders will judge contestant entries, and the top prize in each division will receive the CalWater Golden Spigot award.
The event is open to middle school, high school, and college teams competing in three separate divisions in a daylong competition on Nov. 5 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education. Individuals and teams may register now at www.h2ohackathon.org.
This year’s Hackathon offers a new category of competition to create a compelling multimedia campaign.
No coding experience is necessary to participate in the app competition. The Hackathon website offers a toolkit that shows how to use the coding platform and includes other information for teachers and students to compete in both the app-building and multimedia categories.
Competitors may sign up as a team of four students and one coach. Individuals who sign up will be assigned to a team. All participants must be from San Joaquin County.
In the college division, individuals and teams must be students at San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific, or CodeStack Academy.
The competition is at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5, at the SJCOE Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony following the competition. The ceremony will be open to the public and members of the media.
