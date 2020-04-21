Lodi residents now have the option of drive-up COVID-19 testing at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, if they meet the county’s testing criteria.
“The process is pretty simple,” said Goldie Smith, the nursing director of Lodi Memorial’s emergency department.
Patients who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus — especially shortness of breath, coughing and a fever of 100 degrees or higher — can call 209-333-5139. A nurse will ask questions about their symptoms.
If patients don’t have respiratory symptoms, they likely can’t be tested, Smith said. When patients present with no symptoms at all, they generally receive a negative test result, even if they have been exposed, she said.
There are also some symptoms that have been associated with COVID-19, like nausea and diarrhea, that won’t warrant a test on their own, she added.
However, respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath and coughing, a high fever, fatigue and known symptoms such as a loss of taste and smell will lead the nurse to see if the patient meets the criteria for testing, Smith said.
Right now, San Joaquin County Public Health is making tests available to those 60 or older who are immunocompromised or have conditions such as diabetes or heart failure that raise their risks, along with health care workers, employees or residents of communal living facilities including retirement homes and prisons, those who have had close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and homeless residents of the county.
For those under 60 with high risk factors or over 60 but in good health, further evaluation by a physician may be needed.
Doctors who have patients that they feel need a test can also call the number to arrange an appointment.
Once Lodi Memorial staff determines that a patient qualifies for testing, they will be given an appointment to drive to the parking lot outside the emergency department, where spaces have been numbered, Smith said.
“They will be seen by a (physician’s assistant) or a nurse practitioner,” she said.
That person will administer the test, and Lodi Memorial’s command center monitors the results.
“These high-risk populations that are not admitted to the hospital, (their results) are submitted to Public Health,” Smith said.
If a patient has a positive result — and if they are not admitted to Lodi Memorial or another hospital — they will need to self-isolate at home.
That goes beyond the statewide stay-at-home orders; patients should not leave their home or have any contact with other people for the isolation period recommended by county Public Health Services. Public Health staff members will contact patients with additional instructions and restrictions.