STOCKTON — 209Gives raised a total of $246,409 for 53 local nonprofit organizations in a 24-hour fundraising drive on Tuesday.
Led by the Community Foundation of San Joaquin, the website hosted the one-day campaign to support local nonprofits that had seen their funding take a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the organizations had been forced to cancel fundraising events or close to the public; others saw donations dwindling.
A total of 1,141 donors gave to the campaign on Tuesday.
Two Lodi-based nonprofits saw an added boost. The Lodi Community Art Center was awarded a $500 bonus for raising the most money during the lunch hour, from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday; and the San Joaquin County Historical Museum received $400 for coming in second place for the most funds raised throughout the day.
For more information or to find out other ways to support local nonprofits, visit www.209gives.org.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County Office of Education releases school lunch program info
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education has released its annual statement on providing free and reduced-price meals under the School Breakfast Program and the School Lunch Program.
Children with household members who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (CalFresh), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (CalWORKS) are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside.
Individual children are also automatically eligible if categorized as foster, homeless, migrant, runaway, enrolled in an eligible Head Start program, or enrolled in an eligible pre-kindergarten class. And under the current policy, students in the SJCOE’s one.Program will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch, regardless of eligibility guidelines.
For eligibility guidelines for other students in San Joaquin County schools, visit www.cde.ca.gov/ls/nu/rs/scales2021.asp.
Households will receive applications and a letter with information. In order to enroll in the program, applications are required.
— K. Cathey