Wine lovers, rejoice!
Local wineries are getting in the Christmas spirit with a series of holiday- and winter-themed events over the next two weekends.
Dec. 10
• Catalan Holiday Fiesta: Noon to 3 p.m., Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi. Celebrate Spanish-style with live guitar music, paella, an exclusive wine tasting menu, DIY cork ornament decorating, and more. There will be a few special Catalan Christmas traditions on display, and holiday cocktails made with Bokisch wine will be available for purchase. www.bokischvineyards.com/Events
• Christmas Boutique: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Oak Winery, 10112 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo. Shop for unique gifts from local vendors, while enjoying live music by Frankie & Annette. Vineyard Catering will be on-site with food for purchase. Free to attend; children and dogs welcome. www.heritageoakwinery.com
• Bell Ringers: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lucas Winery, 18196 N. Davis Road, Lodi. River Bells will perform a small concert. Charcuterie from OnlyBoards, cookies by MatKat Sourdough, and hot chocolate will be available to purchase. $5 per ticket; up to four complimentary tickets available for wine club members. Family-friendly. www.exploretock.com/the-lucas-winery-lodi/event/375526/bell-ringers
• Christmas Sip n’ Shop: 1 to 5 p.m. at Mettler Family Vineyards, 7889 E. Harney Lane, Lodi. Enjoy desserts, wine and live music by Paul Blakemore while shopping. Fifteen local vendors will be selling unique gifts. Multiple food trucks will be on-site. www.mettlerwine.com/Visit-Us/Events
Dec. 11
• Sunday with Santa: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Intercoastal Vineyards, 13731 N. Highway 88, Lodi. Get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, then enjoy holiday shopping. There will be s’mores around the campfire and, for children, a hot cocoa bar. Paul’s Rustic Oven will be selling pizzas on-site, and live music will be provided by the Sweet Taunts from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a new, unwrapped gift for a Toys for Tots drive. www.intercoastalwine.com/events
• Sip n’ Bead: 2 to 4 p.m. at Wine Social, 7 N. School St., Lodi. Make three items — beaded earrings, cork ornaments, or a combination — while sipping on wine. $35; tickets include first beverage purchase, and all supplies will be provided. Make additional gifts for $10 each as time allows. www.eventbrite.com/o/sip-n-bead-27453592271
Dec. 18
• Sip n’ Paint: 1 to 4 p.m. at Jessie’s Grove Winery, 1973 W. Turner Road, Lodi. Artist Beth Bates will lead painters in creating a snowy winter scene. $45. www.eventbrite.com/o/jessies-grove-winery-11038813553
• Paint n’ Sip: 2 to 4 p.m. at Wine Social, 7 N. School St., Lodi. An artist will lead painters in creating a scene inspired by the classic holiday movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” All ages are welcome. $40; tickets include first beverage purchase, and all supplies will be provided. www.katspaintandwineparties.com
