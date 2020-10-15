GALT — At about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Galt police officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 630 C St.
Witnesses told the officers that the male suspect was armed with a knife, and was behind the counter trying to take money from the cash register, the Galt Police Department said.
Upon arrival, officers reported that they found the man, who they later identified as Pedro Tejeda, waving a knife at an employee while his other hand was in the register, police said.
Tejeda was taken into custody without incident and was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, police said. He was booked in to the Sacramento County Main Jail on a $75,000 bail.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in rural west Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying in rural west Lodi, as well as the Delta area west of Lodi.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. today in rural west Lodi, in the area bound by Highway 12 south to Telephone Cut, between White Slough and two miles west of I-5.
Aerial spraying will also be conducted on portions of Staten Island, Brack Tract and Terminous Tract west of Lodi at the same time today.
If weather prevents the spraying, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Friday.
For more information or to view the full spraying schedule or map, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey