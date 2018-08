Lodi school bells ring out again Students in Lodi Unified School District returned to school as classes began for the 2018-19 school year. Hector Ramos escorts his five year old daughter Alyssa to her first day of kindergarten at Washington Elementary School. Buy this photo

Ingry Mendoza carries her son Micah into Washington Elementary School for his first day in kindergarten.

Frehsman Katie Blinett joined the crowds leaving Lodi High School with her mother.

Tokay High School freshman Miguel Gonzales walks with his mother Crystal who is carrying six month old Brianna as they walk off campus after the first day of school.

Lodi High School aspiring bassist Nate Avilla Villareal poses with his skateboard after his first day in high school.