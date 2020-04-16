STOCKTON — Community Medical Centers has begun daily coronavirus screening of homeless residents staying at the Gospel Center Rescue Mission and the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.
Other partners in this ongoing effort to contain the harm done by COVID-19 include the city of Stockton, local hospitals, the District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County Behavioral Health and the United Way.
“It is our mission to serve our most vulnerable and high-risk residents” CEO Christine Noguera said. “Providing daily screening, follow-up medical assessment and testing for the homeless is vital to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among shelter residents, staff and volunteers.”
The new screenings will take place seven days a week. They are mandatory for homeless individuals seeking to stay at the Gospel Center Rescue Mission and Stockton Shelter each evening.
The Care Link program provides medical, dental, and behavioral health care along with supportive services throughout the Community Medical Centers network.
In 2019, 7,825 homeless individuals received care through the program, more than triple the number from only four years earlier.