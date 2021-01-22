STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District is offering new discounts for seniors and persons with disabilities using the Van Go! rideshare service. Every Van Go! vehicle is wheelchair accessible and drivers are trained, licensed and prepared to help with accessibility needs.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 24, Discount Fare Card holders will automatically receive $1 off the $4 base mileage rate when using the Van Go! app. The mileage rate covers the first 5 miles and passengers pay $.50 per mile for anything over 5 miles distance. Eligible passengers who do not have a Discount Fare Card should contact RTD’s Mobility Office to verify certification or become certified.
Passengers travel with RTD’s Van Go! anywhere within San Joaquin County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The Van Go! app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com/accessibility.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Caltrans seeks input on transportation plan
STOCKTON — Caltrans is looking for public input on its active transportation planning process survey to identify locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system.
The public survey will allow residents to tell Caltrans where improvements could be made to accommodate cycling and walking on or near the state highways. Survey responses will provide specific data about the type and location of needed improvements, allowing the agency to evaluate these locations in developing future projects.
Caltrans wants to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities, and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk and bicycle. Caltrans will be actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where historic transportation decisions may have created barriers to adequate transportation.
To find District 10’s map-based survey, visit survey.catplan.org, and select District 10 from the list.
For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit www.catplan.org/district-10.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers for boards and commissions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 12. The board will consider qualified applications at its March 9 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One California Women for Agriculture representative.
- Assessment Appeals Board #1 and #2 — One second regular member and one third regular member.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One “other” representative and two “user” representatives.
- Workforce Development Board — Two at-large representatives of local business.
Applications for all positions are available at the Clerk of the Board’s office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
State board seeks input on National Register of Historic Places nominations
SACRAMENTO — The California State Historical Resources Commission is considering seven properties to nominate for federal designation to the National Register of Historic Places.
Among the properties under consideration are two historic school buildings in Sacramento County. The Thomas Jefferson School, located just east of Capitol Park in Sacramento’s Midtown neighborhood, was built in 1922 and is a “significant example” of a Tudor Revival style school. The North Sacramento School is a one-story Mission-style building designed by architects C.C. Cuff and E.C. Hemmings; it was in use from 1915 to 1953.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Written comments may be emailed to calshpo@ohp.parks.ca.gov or mailed to Julianne Polanco, State Historic Preservation Officer, Office of Historic Preservation, P.O. Box 942896, Sacramento, CA 94296. To register for the meeting, as well as to view photos and descriptions of all the properties, visit ohp.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=24368.
— K. Cathey