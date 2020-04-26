- 523 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 25 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and other demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 1,037 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 178 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 41 deaths: 22 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 4 in Citrus Heights, 2 in Rancho Cordova and 10 in the unincorporated county. 12 patients are 17 or younger, 455 patients are ages 18 to 49, 254 patients are 50 to 64, and 316 patients are 65 or older.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 7 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 294 cases in Stanislaus County, with 5 deaths. 214 have recovered.
- 1,468 cases in Alameda County, with 52 deaths.
- 817 cases in Contra Costa County, with 25 deaths.
- 43,558 cases in California, with 1,725 deaths.
- 964,937 cases in the United States, with 53,511 deaths. 106,946 have recovered.
- 2,968,627 cases worldwide, with 206,402 deaths. 864,122 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Sunday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.