FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday reported that one of two inmates who escaped during a day trip in San Francisco last week has been returned to jail.
The Sheriff’s Office said Stevie Wilson, 34, was brought back to the San Joaquin County Jail at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
On March 5, Wilson and 23-year-old Elijah Cervantes escaped from custody during a interview at the Delancey Street rehabilitation program in San Francisco. Cervantes is still at large, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Donate blood amid COVID-19 pandemic
LODI — The American Red Cross will be collecting blood on March 11, 18, and 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19,rise in the U.S.
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply.
As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.
As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Irrigation meeting canceled
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Irrigation District board meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The next scheduled board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on April 9 at the WID district office, 18750 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge.
— Oula Miqbel
Career fair for educators, administrators sonn
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education will host an educator and administrator recruitment fair from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the San Joaquin County Office of Education Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Dr., Stockton.
Districts throughout the county are looking to fill certified positions including teachers, speech therapists, counselors, and administrators.
Prospective employees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, teaching credential or Intern Eligible Letter, and a copy of their transcripts.
Walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers can save time by pre-registering online: http://bit.ly/CareersInEducation2020.
For more information about the job fair, contact SJCOE Human Resources Coordinator Shawn Chavez at (209) 468-5952 or schavez@sjcoe.net.
— Oula Miqbel