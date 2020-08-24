- 16,131* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 297 deaths. On Friday, 130 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 38 in intensive care; 14 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 5 in the ICU. 14,399* are considered "recovered."
- 16,331 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 246 deaths. On Friday, 218 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 66 in intensive care. 12,452 have "likely recovered."
- 197 total cases in Calaveras County, with 2 deaths. 168 have recovered.
- Amador County has not updated its data since Friday. At that time, there were 221 cases, with 14 deaths. 176 had been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 13,380 cases in Stanislaus County, with 229 deaths. 12,248 have recovered.
- 16,733* cases in Alameda County, with 234 deaths.
- 12,663* cases in Contra Costa County, with 169 deaths. 100 are currently hospitalized.
- 663,669 total cases in California, with 12,134 deaths.
- 5,737,398 cases in the United States, with 177,215 deaths. 2,020,774 have recovered.
- 23,531,273 cases worldwide, with 811,298 deaths. 15,215,811 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are still updating their data. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected. San Joaquin County also defines “recovered” as any patient who is not currently hospitalized and whose first symptom or positive COVID-19 test (if asymptomatic) was more than 14 days ago, even if they continue to experience symptoms.