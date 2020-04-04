For several years, about a dozen local religious leaders have met each Wednesday morning for prayer.
“We pray for our community, our churches, one another, and specific needs that arise,” said Rev. Robert T Schlipp, the lead pastor at Radiant Life Church.
However, due to the pandemic, the state and county have issued orders prohibiting public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This hasn’t stopped the group, who have adapted and are praying together via Zoom.
Local churches are finding innovative ways to worship during the crisis, many turning to technology to congregate in the safe confines of their homes.
Following is a list of churches that are offering online services during the pandemic:
• Bear Creek Community Church will host CHURCH AT HOME at 9 a.m. Sunday. Find more information, including links to Facebook and YouTube sites where the service will be streaming, at www.bearcreek church.com.
• Buddhist Church of Lodi is closed to all public and private services. However, Buddhist Churches of America has links to recordings of Juseige, Sanbutsuge and Junirai at www.buddhist churchesofamerica.org.
• Calvary Bible Church in Lodi will livestream services on Sunday. For information, visit www.facebook.com
/calvarylodi.
• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will broadcast its General Conference on April 4 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and April 5 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at ChurchofJesusChirst.org.
• Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist is sharing sermons online at www.facebook.com/stjohnslodi.
• Fairmont Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold streaming services at 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at www.
fairmontsda.org while stay-at-home orders are in place.
• First Baptist Church of Lodi has launched its “Online Experience” at www.fbclodi.org. The home page links to a special web portal where church members can watching video, interact with one another, and get information about the church’s activities during the pandemic.
• GracePoint Church: uploads sermons every Saturday at https://gracepointlodi.com/resources/sermons; A Youth Ministry Livestream for both middle school and high school students can be viewed Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZDhl1ATuGy8bl5tEsdaHgQ
• Grace Presbyterian Church: Grace Presbyterian will livestream services this Sunday. For more information,
visit www.gracelodi.org/livestream.
• The Home Church has three options for how to watch this Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. livestreamed service at www.thehomechurch.net/coronavirus. The church is also offering livestreamed ladies’ prayer and encouragement meetings at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, virtual youth meetings at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, and an entertaining YouTube Bible study for children at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
• Horizon Church is livestreaming its next service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.horizonweb.org, where visitors can also find daily devotions from the pastoral and elder team.
• Lifeline Church is livestreaming at 10 a.m. on Sundays at www.facebook. com/lifelinelodi and @lifelinelodi on Instagram. Pastor Elliot Jones is also sharing live messages of encouragement throughout the week.
• Lodi Community Church will livestream their services at 10 a.m. Sundays. For information, including a link to the livestream, visit www.
facebook.com/lodicommunity or their Facebook page.
• Pentacostals of Lodi will hold online services Sundays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at pentacostalsoflodi.org.
• Remedy Church will offer a livestream each Sunday throughout the pandemic. For more information, visit www.remedylodi.com.
• St. Anne’s Catholic Church, St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, and Mater Ecclesiae: Catholics have received a dispensation to miss Mass, and all daily and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Stockton have been suspended. Broadcasted Masses, daily readings in text and audio formats, a collection of prayers, and other resources are available at www.stocktondiocese.org/spiritualresources. Mass has also been suspended in the Sacramento diocese.
“Concedo una dispensa a los miembros de los Fieles Católicos de la obligación de asistir a Misa los domingos. Esta dispensa continuará hasta nuevo aviso,” dijo Obispo Myron J. Cotta. Los recursos en español, incluidas las transmisiones de La Misa y las oraciones, están disponibles en www.stocktondiocese.org/coronavirus-2019-spanish. La misa también se suspende en la diócesis de Sacramento.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church is offering streaming services this Sunday, with an English stream at 10 a.m. Prayers with the pastor are held on Facebook daily at 6 and 9 a.m., noon, and 3, 6 and 9 p.m. For more information and links to the livestreams, visit www.stpaullodi.com. Un servicio religioso en español se llevará a cabo en línea a las 12:30 p.m. Domingo.
• United Christian Congregational Church is airing worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook. com/UCCCLodiCa.
• Vinewood Community Church is offering online services this weekend. Visit www.vinewoodchurch.com for information.
Any local churches that are streaming their services may email wesb@lodinews.com or kyla@lodinews.com. Email must include the name of the church, the internet address where livestreams or pre-recorded services can be viewed, and the times of any live services. Spanish language information is welcome.