LODI — Forty years ago, Jim Ehlers proposed to his wife Jan on Valentine’s Day inside the F&M Bank at 121 W. Pine St.
“She was a bank teller,” Ehlers said. “And so I was too scared (to propose), so I sent one rose in with a nice card that said ‘I can’t imagine living without you for the rest of my life, and with this rose, I ask you to be my wife.’”
On Friday, Ehlers wanted to recreate that special moment on Valentine’s Day by surprising her at the bank, at the same station she once worked.
Ehlers said he had been planning the surprise for some time. An F&M customer for more than 50 years, Ehlers called the bank’s managers and asked them to help him out.
Mickie Nuss, senior vice president and market manager at the Lodi branch, was able to convince Jan Ehlers to come in at 10:15 a.m. Friday to sign some important documents pertaining to the couple’s account.
“This is a unique story, and I don’t know if you could make this up,” he said. “Same bank, same teller line, same window, and I thought it was a great story on Valentine’s Day.”
Jim Ehlers waited in a nearby office, unseen from his wife, who entered the bank through the Church Street doors.
As she approached the first teller’s station, Nat King Cole’s “Crazy She Calls Me” began playing on the bank’s sound system, and Jim Ehlers quietly stepped in behind her.
The teller walked away, Jan Ehlers turned around and, let out laugh and stumbled backward upon seeing her husband on one knee, holding a single yellow rose in his hand.
He recited the same words he wrote in that card 40 years ago, and after tears of joy and recovering from laughter, she said yes.
Jan Ehlers said her husband had actually asked her if she wanted to go inside the bank that morning and recreate the marriage proposal.
“I said absolutely not,” she joked. “He said, ‘we’ll make it right this time,’ and I said ‘I don’t know, what if I have to think about it?’”
Jan Ehlers revealed that in 1980, her soon-to-be husband was sitting in his truck outside the bank while she read the card left on her desk. She didn’t give him an answer until she saw him later that evening.
“It’s very sweet,” she said of his effort to recreate a proper proposal. “But I know my husband, and he loves doing things like this.”
Jim Ehlers said he had returned home from the Navy in October of 1979 and went to work for his father, who died just tow months later. He began dating Jan on Dec. 8, just after his father’s death. He asked for her hand in marriage the following Valentine’s Day, and they were married on July 18, 1980.
“It wasn’t too fancy, but 40 years later, she still loves me most of the time,” he joked. “She looks as beautiful as she did back then, right now. She’s a nice, soul and beautiful person, inside and out.”
He added that Nat King Cole’s “Crazy She Calls Me” was his father’s favorite song, and playing it during his second proposal would make the moment more meaningful for him.
“He just loves the heck out of my mom,” daughter Allie Ehlers said. “He’s always saying how thankful he is and I think that’s something we need to focus more on in life, is to be more grateful for the people we have in our life. Those that add value, and my mom adds so much value to our family.”
Nuss said the bank was more than willing to help Jim Ehlers make a 40th Valentine’s Day memorable. He joked that Jim Ehlers was making a lot of men in town look bad for the day.
“When he called me, I thought he was calling to yell at me,” Nuss said. “Instead, he calls me to tell me he wants to propose to his wife, so I was super-excited for him. I got everybody involved to make sure we could have some champagne and flowers and just make it special for him.”