A temporary shelter to serve a portion of the community’s homeless is expected to open some time this week, city officials said.
The City of Lodi announced that its temporary emergency shelter will open later this week on the same site that the access center will be constructed at 710 N. Sacramento St.
The temporary shelter will house as many as 50 unsheltered individuals and provide wraparound services that include case management, life skills, housing navigation, income advocacy, mental health and substance abuse treatment resources, and job readiness training.
The services officered will be similar to those provided once the permanent access center is complete, the city said.
Due to the limited capacity at the emergency shelter, admittance to the facility will be based on referrals. Walk-ins will not be accepted the city said.
Referrals will be provided by outreach teams, local nonprofits, and Inner City Action, the Stockton-based nonprofit organization that has agreed to operate the shelter, the city said.
John Della Monica, the city’s community development director, said staff and inner City Action hope to have the shelter operational by the weekend.
Because development of the access center is expected to take about 18 months, and because city staff acknowledged an immediate need to address Lodi’s homeless issue, it was decided a temporary shelter would be beneficial to the community.
Staff chose Inner City Action to operate the temporary site because it currently operates a similar facility in Manteca.
The Lodi City Council approved the Sacramento Street location for the access center last October, which will not be a homeless camp, but reduce barriers to shelter resources for unhoused individuals, the city said.
Partners, pets and possessions would be allowed, and an individual would also be able to enter the center shelter if they were not clean and sober, as long as they remain respectful of staff and other residents and do not bring illegal substances, weapons or other items on site.
The center will have a strong focus on job readiness or support services for those clients ready for the next steps to self-sufficiency, the city said.
In addition to security and janitorial services on-site, there will be caseworkers, a shelter manager, and shelter monitors, as well as space for social service providers to offer resources.
No loitering will be allowed outside the gates, and clients will either remain inside the facility or leave the vicinity of premises.
The schematic design phase of the access center is nearing completion, the city said, and involves identifying the scope of services, space planning, and other foundational aspects of the facility.
The next steps will be design development, construction documentation and the bidding process for construction, the city said.
The city will host a Safety Ambassador Program meeting on July 25 at 3 p.m. to discuss how to keep the neighborhood around the shelter and access center safe. A location has not been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.