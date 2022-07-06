SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Caltrans will be closing Highway 12 for 55 hours on July 22-25 for continued repairs on the Potato Slough Bridge.
The highway will be closed from the Rio Vista Bridge to Interstate 5, beginning at 9 p.m. on July 22. The highway will reopen at 4 a.m. on July 25.
Caltrans is recommending motorists use Highway 160 as an alternate route during the closure.
— Wes Bowers
Amazon Prime Air event in Lockeford
LOCKEFORD — Amazon will host a welcome picnic at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, on July 10 from noon to 4 p.m.
The company will be introducing themselves to Lockeford, which was chosen as one of the first communities in the country to be served by Amazon Prime Air. Questions about the new service will be answered, and there will be games and activities to enjoy.
— Wes Bowers
