Alleyways, parking lots and local nonprofits are poised to receive federal funding for various programs and services this summer.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday voted 4-0 to approve the draft 2022-2023 Community Develop Block Grant action plan, allocating some $635,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In addition, the city has $108,199 in CDBG funding left over from previous years to use in the upcoming fiscal year.
The primary purpose of the CDBG program is to improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents, households, and neighborhoods by supporting public services and facilities, crime prevention as well as access for disabled persons, affordable housing, and economic development.
The city adopts a five-year plan, as required by HUD, which lays out how the funds will be allocated, and each year identifies programs and services that could benefit from the funding.
On Wednesday, staff proposed allocating $127,424 to the LOEL Senior Center for a restroom and accessibility expansion project, along with another $10,000 for its Meals on Wheels program.
Delta Community Developers Corp. will receive $100,000 for improvements on the Creekside South Apartments on Wimbeldon Drive, and the Salvation Army will get $22,775 for HVAC replacement, along with $15,000 to help with Hope Harbor operations, staff said.
The Community Partnership for Families will be allocated $25,000 for its Family Resource Center, and the Second Harvest Food Bank will receive $10,000 for its food assistance program.
The city will also receive funding for two capital improvement projects — $70,000 will be used for alley improvements throughout Lodi, and another $206,000 will be used to renovate the Hale Park parking lot.
Other projects that were requested, but did not receive funding this year, include the World of Wonders’ science plaza demolition for $99,587 and Grace & Mercy Foundation’s cafe improvements for $15,000.
The LOEL Senior Center originally requested $130,000 for its restroom project, as did Delta Community Developers. The Salvation Army requested $18,979 for the HVAC replacement and an additional $54,724 for a roof repair project, staff said.
In addition, the city requested $50,000 for alley improvements and $230,000 for Hale Park.
Another $220,000 was requested for the Blakely Park swimming complex, and $200,000 was requested for renovations to the former Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services office.
City staff will submit its CDBG action plan to HUD for approval.
Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
