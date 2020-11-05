STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti questioned the value of the board’s code of ethics Tuesday, claiming county counsel drafted a biased agenda item to discuss an alleged violation committed two weeks ago.
“This document was exalted as a code of ethics we must all abide by,” Patti said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“And Supervisor Winn has the audacity to insult my intelligence, and the audacity to insult my education, in a board meeting where we’re having a discussion.”
The request stems from the board’s Oct. 21 meeting, where Patti and Winn engaged in a verbal exchange during the investigation into the county’s voting process.
After Winn made a statement during the discussion, Patti said “I’m not sure if you are just bloviating... I’m not sure what his point was when he was bloviating.”
Winn then responded “I’m surprised you know what bloviating means,” according to the staff report in Tuesday’s agenda.
The following day, Patti emailed County Administrator Monica Nino and County Counsel Mark Myles requesting action be taken against Winn during the Nov. 3 meeting.
“I very accurately identified that Supervisor Winn tends to bloviate and talk endlessly about something without even perhaps having a point,” Patti said. “It wasn’t an attack. Bloviate is not a demeaning term, it just defines a person’s course of action when discussing. Supervisor Winn’s comments were uncalled for. It was degrading, it was demeaning, and it was an insult to me, an elected representative to my district here in San Joaquin County.”
Patti further claimed that because the violation was described as “alleged” in Tuesday’s agenda, that prior code of ethics violation claims against him were biased.
In April of 2019, the board discussed a perceived violation against Patti after he seemingly supported Dr. Bennett Omalu for San Joaquin County Medical Examiner in an article published in the Stockton Record.
Patti said the agenda item for that particular meeting did not describe the charges against him as “alleged,” to which he took issue with County Counsel Mark Myles.
“It was presented to the board on April 23 as ‘discuss violation of code of ethics’ as it related to me,” Patti said. “There were three allegations brought against me. One was retracted, without apology, by the way, because county counsel had made the assumption from an ambiguous statement as you determined it.
“Now there were two other supposed violations but they cancel each other out,” Patti continued. “One stated I was giving preferential treatment to Dr. Omalu, and the other accused Dr. Omalu wasn’t a candidate. So my statement of support was misleading. But you presented it, and it seems like a biased or partial agenda.”
Patti said the first allegation against him was later dropped after county counsel’s office conducted an investigation into the violation.
Myles said Patti’s assertions of bias against him was a matter of semantics.
“The reason I say it’s alleged is because the question is whether or not Supervisor Winn’s question of ‘I’m surprised that you understand what bloviating means’ rises to the level of a violation of that section (of the code of ethics,’” Myles said. “That’s a determination of the board. I have never made the determination that any supervisor has violated the code of ethics.”
Winn, who represents Ripon, Escalon and Lodi on the board, said the code of ethics guides how supervisors conduct themselves, not the law, and not a political tool to get colleagues removed from office.
He said he has withheld filing any complaints of perceived violations he has witnessed, noting he believed the public holds supervisors accountable.
While he admitted the comments made toward Patti two weeks ago were uncalled for, he said he talks at length to ensure the public completely understands the topics or issues being discussed by the end of meetings.
However, Winn said it was “discourteous and inappropriate” that Patti attacked county counsel over the wording of a document without at least questioning Myles before the meeting, as opposed to interrogating him in public.
“I take responsibility for my actions. I take responsibility for the comment. It was inappropriate and unprofessional, and I would agree,” Winn said. “However, at the same time, I do feel that Supervisor Patti has a tendency to be very aggressive, almost to a point of intimidating at times, and especially when a lot of the questions or even accusations that he makes here in the board meetings could be handled more appropriately or privately so those who are questioned have the opportunity to explain, as opposed to putting them on the spot to answer cold.”
Board chair Kathy Miller said that in 2015, Supervisor Bob Elliott believed the code of ethics documentation would ultimately be used as a political tool, to which she disagreed. She said Tuesday that he was right and apologized to him.
Miller added she looked up several definitions of the word “bloviate,” and said nearly all of them described a speaker as talking in an annoying and pompous manner.
“The one thing they all have in common is they are very negative descriptions of speaking,” she said. “I don’t believe this rises to the level of ethical violation. I think it was unfortunate. It was conversation, discussion that got overly heated. In my mind, Supervisor Winn, after being twice referred to as bloviating, responded... I don’t think any of the comments should have been made. We’ve had a discussion, we met the requirements. I don’t think any further action needs to be taken.”
Patti said Winn should have apologized for the remark immediately after it was made, but was pleased his colleague did so during Tuesday’s meeting. While the definition of bloviating may have been negative, he said it was accurate.