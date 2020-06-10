When retailers and restaurants were given the greenlight to reopen more than two weeks ago, Mayor Doug Kuehne traversed Downtown Lodi to let School Street eateries know he and the city council were considering options for them to expand services.
On Tuesday morning, that option came to fruition, as the council unanimously adopted a resolution at a special meeting approving a temporary encroachment permit that would allow restaurants to use parking stalls along School Street for seating customers.
Restaurants that want to use parking stalls downtown would not be required to pay the encroachment permit fees. However, those who intend to sell alcohol to patrons outside will have to pay Alcohol and Beverage Control license fees, according to Lodi Public Works Director Charlie Swimley.
He said restaurants can apply to participate in the parking stall dining plan immediately, and will be able to serve patrons on a daily basis.
The city would use general fund monies set aside for COVID-19 recovery to pay for the monthly rent of parking stall barriers, and Swimley said that cost is not expected to exceed $20,000.
He said the barriers — which will be filled with water — are anticipated to be rented through Sept. 30.
There are several Downtown restaurants that have already shown interest in participating in the parking stall dining plan, including Shangri-La, Brick House, Dancing Fox, Porter’s Pub, Smack Pie Pizza, and Lodi Beer Co., he said.
Other cities such as San Francisco, Sacramento and Davis are implementing similar plans, he said.
“We want businesses to stay and not collapse,” Swimley said. “Once we lose them, we’re probably not going to get them back. This is one way to preserve their legacy here in downtown.”
Swimley added that restaurants must keep the stalls they use clean, and they will not be allowed to decorate the barriers used around the stalls.
In addition, they must also maintain a four-foot accessible pathway for pedestrians between the stalls and the building, he said.
Tuesday’s meeting was broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, and resident Angie Marulo commented that she was skeptical about the outdoor dining plan.
“Parking is already inadequate for people who live downtown and cannot access the zone parking they pay for because employees illegally park in permit zones,” she said. “Now, there will be fewer spaces? That wouldn’t increase business, it would make people go elsewhere because they cannot find spaces.”
Also discussed during the meeting was a plan to possibly close Elm Street to vehicle traffic between School and Sacramento streets to encourage expansion of dining and wine tasting venues downtown.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, the city created the Elm Street Pedestrian Parkway between School and Sacramento streets in 2001, transforming two blocks into a tree-lined corridor for both pedestrians and automobiles.
Swimley said the city had been considering closing Elm Street between School and Sacramento streets for some time. He told the council the closure does not have to be permanent, but possibly for a week at a time throughout the year, on weekends only, or during events like the Lodi Street Faire or Downtown Farmers Market, if those events return to the city.
Councilwoman Joanne Mounce said she would support closing that portion of Elm Street, but that doing so would limit access to the parking lot located between Brick House and the former home of the Thai Kitchen to a small alley with entry and exits on School and Sacramento streets, respectively.
“I couldn’t imagine closing that road as long as that parking lot was there, because the pressure of all those cars going through that alley is already too great,” she said. “Trying to get through that alley because of the ingress and egress is so bad, and it’s dark.”
Mounce added she didn’t want visitors to downtown to exit from the alley on to Sacramento Street and see blight and a large population of homeless after a night on the town.
If the city was serious about closing that portion of Elm Street, Mounce suggested placing a stop sign at the Lockeford and School intersection, as well as a sign or traffic light at the Sacramento and Locust intersection to avoid collisions when drivers exit the alley.
“I’m not opposed to (closing Elm Street), but there does need to be a little more vetting with regard to how we’re going to tackle the flow out of that parking lot,” Kuehne said. “Honestly, we only have two, maybe three businesses that maybe benefit from it. Maybe closing it partially would be a good trial run to see how it works.”
Swimley said he would return to the council later in the year with a more detailed plan to close Elm Street.
During the lunch hour on Tuesday, restaurant owners and patrons were thrilled with the news that there would be additional seating options.
“I think it’s wonderful, I am really happy,” said Sam Rehmke, co-owner of Lodi Beer Company. “This is the city’s idea to help continue building business down in Lodi. I think it’s wonderful, I think it’s a great idea.”
Linden resident Baylee Osterlie said Lodi Beer Company was her favorite place to eat when she visits Lodi, and was having lunch with her mother Junelle.
“I think it’s cool,” she said of the idea, “I think it’s nice the city is helping out. It will be exciting to see something new, for a good cause.”