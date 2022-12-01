Taking the fifth: Lodi's Nakanishi takes record term in stride

Dr. Alan Nakanishi will be sworn in for the fifth time as a member of the Lodi City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
It will be a near-historic occasion.
At the end of this new term, Nakanishi will have served for 20 years on the Lodi governing body. He will tie the record set by the late James Pinkerton, who was also elected five times.
“That was not my goal,” says a modest Nakanishi, who keeps in mind the reason he ran for office in the first place. “I ran because of family, church and the city,” he says
“I wanted to keep the streets safe.”
Nakanishi was first elected to the city council in 1998. After two years he decided to run for state assembly. He lost. He ran again in 2002 and won, serving a total of eight years at the state capital.
At the end of his second term in the assembly, Nakanishi worked briefly for the state Board of Equalization. He went on to run for a seat on the board in 2010, but lost. Somewhere in between, he says, he also ran for state senate, but lost.
His desire to serve brought him back to his roots. Having lost his bid for the state board in the primary, he set his sights on running for city council again. This time he won. Big.
A 2011 news report said, “Alan Nakanishi didn’t just win the Lodi City Council race in November. He was the top vote-getter from the north to the south to the east to the west in Lodi.
The doctor and former assemblyman won every single precinct in Lodi. His lowest precinct percentage was 20.2 percent while his highest was 24.9 percent.”
Nakanishi would be re-elected three more times, twice without an opponent.
Having worked in both places, he says being an elected official at the local level is much better.
He believes city council members are much closer to their constituents and their actions can really make an impact.
Nakanishi also says, candidly, “If you’re in the minority party, it’s not fun”
He also thinks cities should non-partisan, thus is opposed to communities declaring themselves “sanctuary cities.”
Nakanishi’s main focus is police, fire, and parks. He says there are other important issues, of course, such as homelessness and the city’s water supply.
He has supported the soon-to-be-built access center, and agrees that while far from solved, the homeless problem seems to be getting better.
He says the downtown merchants have told him that they’ve seen improvements, too.
Nakanishi adds that the council has been working to address homelessness in the city since 2015.
Another important issue close to his heart is the availability of safe drinking water. He says when the council voted to start buying water from Woodbridge Irrigation District and to build a water treatment plant, it was one of the best things the city could do.
The result, he says, is that Lodi’s water supply is stable and the water table is rising. “People in Lodi don’t know how blessed they are,” he says with pride.
Nakanishi also serves on the Delta Protection Commission, which is committed to the protection and health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in California.
Nakanishi was born and raised in Sacramento and moved to Lodi in 1971.
He earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University in 1965 and trained as an ophthalmologist, completing his residency at USC Medical Center. He was one of the founders of Delta Eye Medical Group, and served as Chief of Ophthalmology in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. He and his wife Sue have three children, a son John and daughters Pam and Jennifer.
However, tragedy struck about 10 years ago when their son died of cardiac arrest while swimming near Truckee. He dove into the Truckee River and suffered a fatal heart attack, says Nakanishi softly.
His son, who was “40-something” at the time, had just won election to a judgeship in Lassen County, he says. There have also been challenges while serving on the council. One particularly painful period comes to Nakanishi’s mind: the 2008 financial meltdown, which decimated budgets and led to layoffs and severe cutbacks.
“We could have gone bankrupt,” he says.
But the city didn’t.
Nakanishi credits his fellow council members and senior management for navigating the city through the fiscal hard times. The city was able to balance its budget with few layoffs and a number of “golden handshakes,” says Nakanishi.
“I’m proud that the city is fiscally sound,” he says.
That may be an understatement.
Two years ago, the city ended up with a $10 million operating surplus. Last fiscal year, which ended in June, the city managed to wrap things up with an $8 million surplus. After beefing up reserves, the rest of the cash was used to improve parks, streets, and to address other city priorities.
Nakanishi would like to see any future surpluses continue to be used, at least in part, to improve parks and address homelessness.
He would also like to see more money spent hiring police.
With the city now electing council members by district, Nakanishi says it’s easier than ever for people to run. He has also changed his mind about an elected mayor. With district voting in place, he says he thinks having a mayor elected at-large by the people may not be a bad idea. He was not in favor of an elected mayor when elections were conducted at-large. In fact, he voted against the idea a few years ago. District voting changed his mind. Having one council member who everyone gets to vote on appeals to him, although he says he’s not promoting the idea.
Nakanishi says his calm demeanor comes in handy. He says, currently, everyone on the council gets along just fine, but there were times when that was not the case.
There have been conflicts over issues and personalities during his tenure. During those times he says he’s tried to be a calming influence.
“I’m a peacemaker,” he says.
Looking back at the past 16 years of service on the city council, Nakanishi says, “I feel blessed, honored and thankful” for the opportunity to serve.
His says his wife Sue has been very supportive of him while seeking and serving in public office. “She’s been to hundreds of receptions and events,” he says, “but politics isn’t her cup of tea.”
Nakanishi is now 82, and will be 86 at the end of his new term in office.
Will he run again and make history by serving for an unprecedented six terms?
“I will go where the Lord leads,” he says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.