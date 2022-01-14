In an effort to encourage local artists to create street art in Lodi, as well as add more public artwork in the community, the Lodi Arts Commission will consider a program that would allow for the painting of storm drains.
Lodi Arts Commission member Nancy Mellor suggested the idea during a Jan. 12 meeting.
“I originally thought decorating manhole covers would be most appealing,” she said. “But then checking out how many manhole covers we had in Downtown, they were few and far between. Instead, I’d like to focus on storm drain covers.”
Mellor provided samples of storm drain artwork from around the world to her fellow commissioners, and said the practice is predominately popular in Asia.
Artists have been able to decorate storm drains with and without the metal gratings, she said.
“I’ve been reading about this, and it happens in the U.S., it happens in Asia, happens in Europe. I think it could happen in Lodi,” Mellor said. “The amount of painting and amount of money spent on this would provably be less than the amount spent on signal boxes, because the area is quite a bit smaller., and we have storm drain covers all over town.”
Cities across of the county, such as Chicago, Baltimore and Goshen, Ind., have allowed artists to decorate storm drains with depictions of aquatic life that includes fish, river otters, turtles and octopi.
Some cities have used the art as a way to keep its residents from throwing debris into the drains and water supplies.
According to bluewaterbaltimore.org, storm drain art “is a creative way to protect our waterways.” The organization, made up of five environmental groups, says storm drain art helps raise awareness about the importance of keeping streets and waterways clean by reminding residents that the drain lead to local waterways.
A piece of artwork featured predominantly on the website features a red crab on a blue field, accompanied by the words “Littering Makes Me Crabby.”
Commission chair Cathy Metcalf favored a proposal and report on storm drain art could be placed on a future agenda.
“We would probably need to talk to public works and partner with them on this,” she said. “We also probably need to make sure we’re using the correct type of paint on drains with metal. It’s a great idea, I love it. It’s an inexpensive form of art, which we’ve been doing with the signal boxes.”
The commission on Wednesday also received an update about two of the signal boxes in town.
Recreation manager Jennifer Winn said artists Brenda Chan and Leilani Perez are on board to repaint the boxes they had painted at Hutchins and Vine streets and Cherokee Lane and Lockeford Street, respectively.
The boxes were removed and replaced with new units in recent months, but not repainted.
According to News-Sentinel archives, the city first allowed artists to paint signal boxes in 2013. At that time five boxes located at Turner Road and Mills Avenue: Lodi Avenue and Lower Sacramento Road; Pine Street and Cherokee Lane; Hale Road and Cherokee Lane; and Harney Lane and Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Since that time, 46 boxes across the city have been painted.
A timeline for when Chan and Perez repaint their signal boxes has not been determined, Winn said.
“Both agreed to redo their boxes, although one is concerned,” Winn said. “She didn’t want to do the work again and have it removed. But I told her it’s public works’ (decision to remove), it could be faulty. But she still wants to do it.”