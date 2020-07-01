STOCKTON — Effective today, campers planning to visit Landing Regional Park in Lodi or Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop will be required to make a reservation.
Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements is currently closed to campers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will also require reservations for camping once it reopens.
Same-day reservations will be accepted if space is available. Due to the pandemic, there is a 10-day maximum stay at the parks. Guests are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell.
All reservations must be made through the San Joaquin County Parks Administrative Office between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations can be made over the phone at 209-953-8800, or in person at 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi.
For more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
— K. Cathey
Commission reaffirms accreditation of Delta College
STOCKTON — The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has voted to reaffirm San Joaquin Delta College’s accreditation. Accreditation ensures a college meets certain standards and that employers and other colleges and universities can accept a student’s credentials as legitimate, the school said.
The commission found Delta College exceeds standards for creating and encouraging student engagement, as well as for transparency and innovation.
However, it identified two areas where more work is needed: Evaluate student learning outcomes for library and other learning support services to assure their adequacy in meeting identified student needs and use these results as a basis for improvement; and implement a systematic process for tracking and completing performance evaluations at the required intervals, ensure criteria for performance evaluations are documented, and update related Board policies and procedures.
Delta must report back to the commission on these areas for improvement by October 2021.
— Wes Bowers
CHP to ramp up enforcement for holiday weekend
SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol will ramp up enforcement of traffic laws over the Independence Day weekend, from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight on Sunday.
Drivers are warned to obey speed limits, wear their seatbelts, and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Traffic has been lighter on California roadways the past few months, which has resulted in an increase in citations for excessive speed, according to the CHP. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the CHP issued 458 citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph, a 173% increase from the same period in 2019.
To help reduce the risk and slow the spread of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health is also urging the public to avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible.
— K. Cathey