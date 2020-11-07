A 17-year-old male was arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old male on Friday afternoon in Acampo.
San Joaquin Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. in the 19600 block of N. Hwy 99 E. Frontage Road in Acampo, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.
The first unit to arrive on scene found that the victim had been shot and died as a result of his injuries. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The suspect was at the scene and was interviewed, along with witnesses, and a firearm was recovered, according to the post. The suspect was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Justice Center and charged accordingly.
This is still an open investigation, authorities said, and due to the involved parties being juveniles no other specific details are being released at this time.