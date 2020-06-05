STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office, in solidarity with many other public defender offices across the nation, will hold a demonstration on the Stockton Courthouse steps on Monday at 1 p.m. in unity with other Black Lives Matter actions.
The public is invited to join the public defender’s office at the demonstration, and call for a transformative new model of public safety and to demand equity and justice for all in the criminal justice system. The courthouse is located at 180 E. Weber Ave. in Stockton
— Wes Bowers