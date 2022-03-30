San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 numbers have not risen in the last week, but they haven’t decreased either.
According to San Joaquin County Public Health Services’ weekly COVID-19 report posted Monday, only the county’s test positivity rate has declined, from 2.2% last week to 1.6%.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 saw a slight increase from 25 reported last week, to 31 as of Monday, and the county’s new case rate dropped from 4.9 per 100,000 residents to 4.3 per 100,000.
If California was still using its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” system, the county would still be in the orange, or “moderate transmission” tier.
The county entered that tier last June, just before the state discontinued the blueprint system, and had not seen such low case rate or positivity levels since that time.
In order for the county’s COVID-19 transmission level to be considered “minimal” the case rate would need to be less than 1 per 100,000 residents and the test positivity would need to be less than 2%, according to Blueprint rules.
Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s Public Health Officer, said she hopes the region is approaching the light at the end of the tunnel.
However, Park said the new BA.2 variant will almost certainly find its way into the county.
“We have been watching other areas, and BA.2 accounts for 60% of cases in the region,” she said. “It has been a prevalent variant, and we know cases are rising in the Bay Area. Not quickly, but we expect some sort of increase. We know we’re not far from it.”
While White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci stated last week that the effects of the new variant are not as severe as previous COVID-19 strains, Park said it is unknown exactly how severe the BA.2 is.
She added while BA.2 has not been found in cases submitted for genome sequencing as of yet, it has most likely made its way into the county.
Even reports of the Omicron variant have begun to decline. There have only been only 61 cases of Omicron, a sharp decline from February’s count of 527, according to Monday’s report.
“We are expecting another wave, probably in about five weeks, or some time in early May,” Park said. “We’re optimistic that it will be a small one and won’t be as severe as previous surges.”
There have now been 167,078 cases of COVID-19 and 2,191 deaths in the county since the pandemic began in 2020.
Some 208 cases and one death were reported over the weekend.
In Lodi, there have been 14,152 cases and 243 deaths, with seven new cases reported between Friday and Monday.
In the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,203 cases and 17 deaths, with two new cases reported, and in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements, there have been 120 cases and one death.
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95237 and 95240 ZIP codes, there have been 2,379 cases and 36 deaths, and In the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 834 cases and 12 deaths.
County public health reported that 63.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 13% are partially vaccinated, and 185,325 residents have received their booster shots.
In Lodi, 73.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 14.5% are partially vaccinated, the second-lowest and third-lowest percentages, respectively, among the county’s seven incorporated cities.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Monday that there have been 280,558 cases and 3,068 deaths since the pandemic began, with 6,857 cases and 74 deaths in Galt.
Some 65.5% of the county’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 70.7% are partially vaccinated.
In Galt, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Partial vaccinations in each city are not reported by Sacramento County Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.