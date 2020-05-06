STOCKTON — Since 2016, two dozen deputies have left the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for higher pay at other law enforcement agencies.
In all, there are 125 vacant positions out of 871 in the department, and the Sheriff’s told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that recruitment efforts have been conducted in a passive manner by simply announcing an opening and receiving an overwhelming number of applicants.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recruitment and retention program proposed by the Sheriff’s Office, which would offering both signing bonuses and referral bonuses to prospective officers in an effort to fill many of those vacant positions.
“We have a retention issue with early to mid-career sheriff’s deputies,” Lt. Joe Petrino said. “They are leaving our office for employment in other agencies, mostly to neighboring sheriff’s agencies or to law enforcement departments here in the county.”
The 24 deputies who left the department since 2016 all had spent less than six years with the Sheriff’s Office, Petrino said.
Of the 125 vacant positions at the department, 51 are for deputies, 37 are for corrections officers, and six are for dispatchers, Petrino said, adding those are the job classifications in which it has been difficult to retain employees.
The Sheriff’s plan, Petrino said, is to offer a $1,000 to any current employee who refers a new recruit to the department. At the completion of the recruit’s on-the-job training, the employee who referred them will receive another $1,000 bonus. They will get another $1,000 bonus when the recruit attains permanent employment with the department.
A deputy sheriff or corrections officer trainee will receive a $3,000 bonus when they complete basic training at the academy, another $3,000 when they attain permanent employment, and an additional $4,000 bonus at the end of six years with the department.
An academy-certified deputy who joins the department will receive a $3,000 hiring bonus, another $3,000 when they become permanent and $4,000 after six years with the department.
A deputy sheriff II or correctional officer who joins the department will also receive a $3,000 hiring bonus, another $3,000 after completion of field or on the job training, and $4,000 after six years of employment.
A dispatcher will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus, another $3,000 when they attain permanent status, and $6,000 after six years with the department.
A moving stipend of $2,000 will also be offered to new employees, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“We’re looking at all areas across the nation to see where we can cull new officers from, attract them and keep them,” Sheriff Pat Withrow said. “It is difficult to be in law enforcement in California, and we’re trying to be able to provide what (employees) need to want to stay here. We’re looking at all angles to address our needs and their needs to become one of the best law enforcement agencies in the state.”
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, was concerned with providing a bonus after only six years of employment with the department, given 24 employees over the last few years left after roughly five years with the department.
He suggested possibly waiting to provide a bonus for another year — after seven years of employment — in order to make sure deputies do stay longer.
However, he said he appreciated the Sheriff’s creativity to attract new recruits and veterans to the county.
“It’s a great idea. We need to do everything we can to hire and retain deputies,” he said. “We have an opportunity here, and I’m certainly interested to see the program work, and at least every six months we should receive an update to see how it’s working.”
The recruitment and retention program will expire on June 30, 2022.