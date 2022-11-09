While official results have yet to be certified, Tuesday night’s election saw a Lodi City Council incumbent on the verge of being unseated after eight years of service.
Political newcomer Cameron Bregman has garnered 45.68% of the vote in the race for the council’s District 2 seat, according to the results posted by the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Wednesday morning.
Councilman Doug Kuehne, who has served since 2014, received 33.76% of the vote, while Rita Mashni, who also ran her first campaign for political office, tallied 20.55%.
Bregman, 21, would be the youngest Lodian elected to the city council.
Bregman thanked friends, family and businesses in Lodi for the success of his first campaign, adding there were many lessons learned.
“I am greatly humbled by the people of Lodi and their vote of confidence in me,” Bregman said. “It is truly nothing short of the grace of God that has been the source of success in my campaign. Whether I win once the final results are posted or not, I am honored and grateful to serve our community and the Lodi City Council in any role I can.”
District 3 was one of two that had many challengers vying for a seat on the council.
In District 2, Lisa Craig took an early lead on election night with 40.01% of the vote. Summer Pennino earned 29.56% of the vote, while Sandra Vargas garnered 19.27% and Hector Galvan tallied 11.15%
With her Tuesday night victory, Craig will replace Mayor Mark Chandler, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election after eight years on the council.
“As the election results indicate a steady lead for my campaign for Lodi City Council District 2, I’m confident that I will soon be serving as Lodi’s next Councilwoman,” Craig said. “I’m thankful for the many people who supported my campaign, but even more thankful for the privilege I had to run for elected office. I’m proud of the ethical, respectful, and lawful campaign we ran. I intend on jumping right into the hard work of setting policy and initiating legislation in partnership with the business community, resident groups, and other Council members to increase Lodi’s economic prosperity, our quality of life, and public safety for all those living in and visiting our city.”
According to the Registrar of Voters, there are 385,679 registered voters in the county, and only 79,242 ballots were cast as of Wednesday morning, for a 20.5% voter turnout.
There are 384 voting precincts in San Joaquin County, and according to the California Secretary of State’s county reporting status page, 100% of precincts in the county are partially reporting.
Because the Registrar’s Wednesday morning update are semi-final official results, the office will continue counting ballots during the 30-day post-election canvass period.
The Registrar of Voters has until Dec. 8 to certify results and submit them to the Secretary of State, which will then certify results on Dec. 16.
