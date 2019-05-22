LODI — It might be Memorial Day Weekend, but two local parks remain closed to picnics, barbecues and family fun.
The Woodbridge Wilderness Area and Stillman Magee Regional Park are off-limits to visitors this weekend due to flooding and safety concerns. The parks have been closed since February due to heavy water flows on the Mokelumne River. The river was running at approximately 2,400 cubic feet per second on Wednesday, but flows were expected to increase due to recent stormy weather.
It is not known when the parks will reopen. For more information, visit www.sjparks.com or follow San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation on Facebook or Instagram.
— Kyla Cathey
Galt FFA students to go to Sacramento County Fair
GALT — Galt High and Liberty Ranch FFA students will be at the Sacramento County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction at 8 a.m. today at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento.
The Junior Livestock Auction is the culmination of many months of educational work experience and study of biology, nutrition, accounting, marketing and personal accountability. The livestock auction will be held until May 27. For more information, visit www.sacfair.com/juniorlivestockauction.html.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Chamber of Commerce to host Wednesday mixer
GALT — The Galt District Chamber of Commerce will host a business mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hidden Treasures, 305 4th St., Galt.
The mixer is open to all business owners in Galt, and will allow them to network and distribute their business cards. There will be raffle prizes and small bites, drinks and Mexican pastries for all to enjoy.
For more information, call 209-745-2529 or email galt chamber@gmail.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free legal assistance Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — Volunteers with the San Joaquin Gospel Justice Center will be providing legal assistance from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Victory In Praise Community Development Center, 2027 E. Harding Way, Stockton.
All legal counseling offered will be free to those who attend. There is a one-time $30 administration fee for any documents that are reviewed or updated. Attendees will be required to fill out paperwork to help the lawyers understand their legal issues.
Each individual will make an appointment with a Gospel Justice Center lawyer, who will assess their needs and help put together a strategy plan to move forward. Each meeting will end with a client advocate who will offer referrals and additional support services to individuals that attend.
For more information, email sanjoaquin@gji.org or visit www.gji.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Elk Grove Unified School District is hiring
ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Unified School District hiring for over 300 positions for the 2019-20 school year.
The district is hiring special education paraeducators, bus drivers, attendants, custodial maintenance, safety and security, campus security and food service workers.
EGUSD is looking for dynamic and engaging candidates to join a team of dedicated educators who strive to support students to be college- and career-ready by graduation.
Interested job seekers are invited to attend a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. June 6 at Joseph Kerr Middle School, 8865 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove.
— Oula Miqbel