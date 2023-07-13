The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced that Lorenzo Ochoa Vital pled guilty to several charges related to copper wire theft on July 6.
Vital, 57, pled guilty to the charges of grand theft, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, and will serve 32 months in prison, reports state.
He will also pay restitution for the damage caused to phone lines as a result of his theft.
The District Attorney’s Office said Vital admitted to stealing AT&T copper wire in Acampo.
The theft of copper wire involves the cutting and theft of material that is often associated with telephone lines, and can impact residents, causing them to be unable to make phone calls to 911, along with causing local businesses in the area affected by the thefts to shut down for a period of time.
Vital also admitted to a prior felony conviction for arson in 2017.
