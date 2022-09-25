A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death on Sunday morning in Lodi, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page. No details were released about how far along the woman was in her pregnancy or if the fetus survived the attack.
A 22-year-old man at the scene suffered a non-lethal laceration to the head.
Just minutes after midnight officers responded to a disturbance call at Eagle Place near Century Boulevard where a woman was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Once on scene, officers found the woman unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Despite life-saving measures the woman succumbed to her injuries, police said. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. No details regarding a suspect or motive are available at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Blythe at 209-333-5545 or ablythe@lodi.gov. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or www.369crime.com to remain anonymous (you may also be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward of up to $1000). Please reference Lodi PD Case #22-6333.
