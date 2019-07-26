LODI — The Lodi Community Art Center will host a free art class for students today from 10 to 11 a.m., 110 W. Pine St., Lodi.
This class is open to children between the ages of 5 to 14. Students who participate in the painting class are required to bring their own canvases. The LCAC will have paintbrushes and paint available.
This class was made free to children in the community by a grant given to the LCAC by the City of Lodi and Lodi Arts Commission.
To register for the class, call The Lodi Community Art Center at 209-333-3855.
Online registration is not available for this program.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt church to hold Back 2 School Bash
GALT — Real Life Church in Galt will hold its annual Back 2 School Bash on Aug. 10 at 550 Industrial Drive, Suite 100, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event provides local school-aged children in need with backpacks, services and supplies for the upcoming school year.
For more information, contact the church at 209-730-6354 or info@rlcgalt .com
— Wes Bowers
Galt construction affects Walnut and Elk Hills
GALT — Construction on Walnut Avenue at Elk Hills Drive began July 25 and includes replacement of an American with Disabilities Act curb ramp and installation of a permanent four-way stop at the intersection.
Traffic in the area will be impacted by intermittent lane closures but no road closures are scheduled at this time, according to city staff. Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 9. Temporary stop signs will be in place during construction.
— Wes Bowers
Galt preschool now accepting registrations
GALT — City Tots Preschool is currently accepting registration fees for the upcoming school year.
Classes will be conducted at River Oaks Elementary School in room 27. A registration form and $25 fee is required to secure a space in the class, as well as proof of current vaccinations and a birth certificate.
The morning classes have openings and a waitlist is available for afternoon classes.
Register your child at the Galt Parks and Recreation Department, 610 Chabolla Ave. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Acampo woman wins platinum eBay award
ACAMPO — Acampo resident Clara Jeanne LaCelle has become an eBay Small Business Platinum Winner. LaCelle has won a $10,000 cash prize, a 1-year Anchor store subscription, concierge services and site upgrades.
LaCelle entered the eBay Shine Awards for Small Business to raise funds she plans to donate to the Sacramento based nonprofit The Glass Slipper.
The Glass Slipper provides life-changing programs for girls in foster care and group homes, by providing at-risk girls aging out of the system skills to attend college and enter the workforce.
LaCelle serves as a mentor. She teaches girls about business and educates them on how they can become online retailers through sites like Etsy and eBay
The Glass Slipper is currently in the process of installing a commercial kitchen, which is what lead LaCelle to apply for the eBay Shine Award.
The Shine Awards for Small Business recognizes the most inspirational eBay sellers on the site’s platform.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton women’s group seeks applicants for director roles
STOCKTON — The Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force is in search of applicants to fill vacant director positions, from the Lodi and Stockton area.
They are currently recruiting for a director of communications/marketing role and director of community organizing.
The full board meets once a month on a Sunday (usually the third Sunday of the month, but can be subject to change). These positions may also be the mandatory chairperson of the following standing committee meetings and are required to attend assigned ad-hoc committee meetings (as needed).
These positions are unpaid, volunteer roles for people who are self starters, have a high level of communication and sales skills, are very organized and passionate about fighting for social justice and women's rights.
The Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force is a movement led by young people dedicated to fighting for social justice as a diverse and inclusive group of activists, organizers, allies, and professionals on the local and national levels.
For questions and additional information, send a message to stocktonywtf@ gmail.com
To apply for any of the available positions a link can be found on the Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force Facebook page at ttps://www.facebook.com/StocktonYWTF.
— Oula Miqbel