- 446 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 18 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 940 cases in Sacramento County, including 8 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 163 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 34 deaths: 19 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 9 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 413 patients are ages 18 to 49, 236 patients are 50 to 64, and 280 patients are 65 or older.
- 12 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 6 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 232 cases in Stanislaus County, with 4 deaths. 118 have recovered. 12 patients are 17 or younger, 125 patients are ages 18 to 49, 60 patients are 50 to 64, and 35 patients are 65 or older.
- 1,191 cases in Alameda County, with 42 deaths. 18 patients are 17 or younger, 589 patients are ages 18 to 50, 385 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 194 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 5 patients are unknown.
- 707 cases in Contra Costa County, with 22 deaths. 27 patients are 20 or younger, 466 patients are ages 21 to 60, 162 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 51 patients are 81 or older.
- 33,686 cases in California, with 1,225 deaths.
- 784,326 cases in the United States, with 42,094 deaths. 72,329 have recovered.
- 2,472,259 cases worldwide, with 169,986 deaths. 645,738 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.