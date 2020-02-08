Architect offered Lodi planning post

Lodi architect John Della Monica has been offered the position of Lodi Community Development Director.
After selling his business and retiring, Della Monica decided to toss his hat in the ring for the position after former city planner Craig Hoffman stepped down in Oct. 2019.
“I confided in my family, friends and previous clients, asking them for their honest feedback about whether or not they thought I should apply for the position of community development director. At every turn I continued to get positive feedback,” Della Monica said.
Della Monica, who has over 37 years of architectural experience, has worked throughout the state designing homes, medical offices and several blood bank offices.
While Della Monica admits that after owning his own business and working in the private sector, there will be a learning curve to working in the public sector that he will have to overcome.
As an architect, Della Monica has worked with various municipalities throughout the state; he is familiar with land-use agreements, code regulations, following city ordinances and other more nuanced aspects of working with governments.
“I have been self-employed my whole career, but I had over 60 employees and I was involved in the management of staff. I have plenty of business management experience,” he said. “I may have some gaps in my experience but I can adapt really well and I am a skilled learner.”
Della Monica believes his experience working in the private sector gives him a unique perspective because he knows how business is done in other cities.
He also believes that as a citizen in the community he understands Lodi’s building growth and the expectations of developers and business owners coming to town.
“I have experience being apart of the design and development of Lodi and the Downtown Business Alliance, and I serve as a board member for the WOW Museum. I believe in enhancing Lodi and I am excited to look at this chapter (of my career) as creating viable and diverse projects to the city,” he said.
Working with city staff, Della Monica is excited to increase outreach from city hall with business owners and bring high caliber prospects and good quality projects that he knows represent Lodi, which includes growth and diversity that will move the city forward.
“I moved to Lodi in 1981 and I am excited to see the changes that have been made over the years, and I see stepping into this role as a window of opportunity to continue to direct that change,” he said.
Della Monica believes there will be a period of adjustment as he acclimates to work in the public sector but he is excited to work with city staff as he dips his toes into community development.
The Lodi City Council approved the addition of a community development director position in substitution of a city planner during a council meeting on Sept. 4.
“The city manager has been serving as the community development director in addition to his role as the city manager for the past five years,” Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys said during the Sept. 4 city council meeting.
The new director position was accounted for in June when the council approved the $59.6 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, in addition to the full-time position of a neighborhood services manager.
Della Monica is slated to begin work as the community development director on Feb. 24. Before he can serve as director, the Lodi City Council must approve his appointment to the position.
His appointment is scheduled to take place at the Feb. 19 city council meeting at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 307 W Pine St, Lodi.