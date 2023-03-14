ACAMPO — The Women of the Moose will host their spring boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.
There will be creative craft booths, raffle drawings and lunch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
ACAMPO — The Women of the Moose will host their spring boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at the Moose Lodge, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo.
There will be creative craft booths, raffle drawings and lunch.
Vendors interested in participating should call Elizabeth Stigelmayer at 209-745-35337 or 209-747-9455. The cost is $20 for a 10-by-10 space. Bring your own tables. Vendors should plan to donate one raffle item. Make checks payable to Women of the Moose, 3824 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo, CA 95220.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi High Class of 1988 to hold reunion
LODI — Lodi High School’s Class of 1988 will hold a reunion from 5 to 7 p.m. July 22 in the Lodi Lake Youth Area.
All members of Class of 1988 and “neighboring classes” are invited to join and bring a favorite food or drink to share. There will be a Downtown pub crawl to follow.
For more information, call Todd Oesterman at 209-327-7126.
— Wes Bowers
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.