Harder wades into water issues as new District 9 representative

Representative Josh Harder pictured with his wife Pam and their baby daughter Lillian.

 Courtesy photograph

He’s only been on the job in his new digs for about a couple weeks, but Rep. Josh Harder, D-Stockton, said the northern region of San Joaquin County is not as different at Stanislaus County as some might think.

“I’ve always represented San Joaquin County, it’s just that it was the south county,” he said. “This is still a district that is Stanislaus and San Joaquin, it’s just a different proportion, and it shifted north.”