LODI — The Lodi High School Bass Team will host a tackle swap meet and sale on Saturday in the South Gym, 3 S. Pacific Ave., Lodi, with setup at 8 a.m. and the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each space costs $35, with tables and chairs provided for the first 30 spaces. For more information or to reserve a space, call Lodi Police Officer Nick Welton at 209-329-4965.
— John Bays
Learn about warehousing and e-commerce in S.J.
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments and the Center for Business and Policy Research will hold a free speaker series on the rise of warehousing and e-commerce in the county from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 at 555 E. Weber Ave., Stockton.
The event features guest speakers Jeff Michael, executive director of University of the Pacific’s Center for Business and Policy Research and Tom Pogue, CBPR’s associate director.
For more information or to purchase a lunch box for $11.72, visit sjcogSS.event brite.com.
— John Bays