LODI — Six Foot Cinema will bring a selection of movies to the pop-up drive-in movie theater at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in July and August.
This Saturday, viewers have the chance to see “The Incredibles 2.” The movie is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. at the festival site at 413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi.
“The Goonies” will be the selection on July 25, and “The Avengers: Infinity War” will follow on Aug. 1. “Sing” will play on Aug. 8.
Tickets are $20 per car, and there are a limited number of discount bundles where viewers can get tickets for two separate movies for $35.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SixFootCinema.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County offers outdoor dining guidelines
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Community Development Department, in collaboration with the county’s public works and environmental health departments, has completed a document that provides guidance to restaurants and wineries in unincorporated areas to meet social distancing requirements as required by state and county health officials.
The five-page document, found at www.tinyurl.com/sjcguidance, provides flexibility for seating and eating in outdoor areas without the need for additional permits on private property. This includes all seating or tasting room areas that were previously indoors. The guidance also addresses the use of tents and hours of operation.
If a business wants to use public right of way for its operations, they can call county Public Works at 209-468-3000 for a streamlined permit process. The addition of food service in outdoor areas is allowed and supported with an approved kitchen. For more information, call 209-468-3420.
— Wes Bowers