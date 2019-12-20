GALT — On Thursday afternoon the historic Liberty School House was moved from Fourth Street to its new home in the Rae House Museum parking lot, 204 Oak Ave, Galt.
The Liberty Schoolhouse, often referred to as the Little Red Schoolhouse, was donated to the Galt Area Historical Society.
The Liberty Schoolhouse is the oldest building in Galt, being built in the early 1850s and moved from its original location in the town of Liberty in the 1870s.
— Oula Miqbel
Trafficking survivors can get services
STOCKTON — Community Medical Centers will begin providing services specific to the needs of human trafficking survivors in January.
The services have been made possible by a three-year, $509,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. The funding will enable Community Medical Centers to establish safe havens for trafficking survivors in its San Joaquin County locations.
Community Medical Centers serves all of San Joaquin County, with centers in Stockton, Lodi, Tracy and Manteca. For more information, visit www.communitymedicalcenters.org.
— News-Sentinel Staff