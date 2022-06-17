STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is July 8.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Aug. 9 meeting. Those appointed will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Housing Appeals Board — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Council — One “other” representative and six “user” representatives.
• Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — Three low-income representatives.
• Thornton Community Center Advisory Board — One at-large representative and three low-income representatives.
• Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Two members.
• Veterans Advisory Committee — One fourth supervisorial district representative.
• Workforce Development Board — One labor organization representative and one community based organization education and training for clients with barriers representative.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; by emailing committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
