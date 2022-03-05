Lodi City Council delivers some COVID relief, keeps Lodi Lake event free

The plan to begin charging an entrance fee to the Fourth of July at the Lake event has been shelved once again for at least another year.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday voted 4-1 to keep entrance the Independence Day fireworks show at Lodi Lake free to both residents and non-residents this summer.
Councilman Doug Kuehne cast the dissenting vote, stating that revenue recovery was important for the city, and that other parks in the region charge entrance fees, regardless of special events.
“I go to parks all the time, and I pay anywhere from $5 to $6 at parks, not even a fireworks show, and I’ve been doing this seven or eight years,” he said. “It’s always baffled me we don’t charge for a gate fee, when (the lake’s) lack of maintenance has been so long. The city has covered these costs for as long as I can remember, and the park has had potholes for as long as I can remember.”
The rest of the council, though, said it was unfair to begin charging residents a fee to the event, given the city is recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, prior to the entrance fees discussion, the city council unanimously approved mid-year budget projections that indicated the city was in good financial standing.
“I don’t support this,” Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi said. “We just got a mid-year budget update where we’re significantly over budget, and at our last council meeting we just increased our electric utility rates. I just don’t see a need for this right now.”
Park, Recreation and Cultural Services staff had proposed charging $5 for residents in advance of the event and $8 for non-residents, while everyone would be charged $10 on July 4. Children younger than 5 would be admitted at no charge.
Staff also proposed increasing vendor fees from $125 to $200.
With an anticipated 5,000 attendees, staff expected the event to generate $42,750 in revenue. The increase in permit fees could have generated $2,000 in revenue, staff said.
In addition, staff proposed a sponsorship program for the event that would offer marketing opportunities such as banners and signage, as well prime seating during the show, for a minimum of $1,000.
The program would have generated $10,000, according to staff, and the anticipated total cost recovery for the entire event would have been $54,750.
The city has been holding the Fourth of July at the Lake since 2007, and it has been free to the public each year. Estimated attendance has been as much as 7,000, according to staff.
Costs of the fireworks show, staffing — including overtime and materials — and supplies needed for the event, such as fencing around the park, have been covered by the city each year, and typically exceed $53,000, staff said.
However, those costs do not include planning undertaken by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the Public Works, Lodi Police and Lodi Fire departments. Those costs, staff said, are as much as $10,000 each year.
In all, staff said the total cost to hold the event is $63,900.
“My suggestion is we can do it partially,” Councilman Shak Khan said. “Take out the kids charge or we don’t charge at all. Because this is going to be like a gift to our citizens after coming out of COVID. They want to get out and enjoy, have a nice holiday with their families. We’re going to get a big turnout.”
A proposal to charge an entry fee to the 2021 Independence Day celebration was brought by Kuehne last May, but was tabled by fellow council members.
In 2014, the parks department suggested a $3 entrance fee in order to generate much-needed revenue, as well as cover the cost of portable outhouse maintenance and post-event cleanup. That proposal was ultimately rejected.
Before the city held Fourth of July at the Lake, the event was run by the Lodi Rotary Club and was named the Oooh Aaah Festival.
The Rotary Club hosted the event from 1993 to 2007, and charged $8 for adults and $5 for children. When the city took over and renamed the event, the entrance fee was dropped.