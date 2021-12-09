After a lengthy and tension-filled back and forth involving perceived insults and accusations of gerrymandering, new district boundaries for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors were created Tuesday.
By a vote of 3-2, with supervisors Chuck Winn and Kathy Miller dissenting, the draft map B, available for viewing online at www.wedrawthelines.sjgov.ca, was approved.
The new boundaries move Ripon and Escalon from District 4, and place them back in District 5 with Tracy and Mountain House.
In addition, the new boundaries place Manteca and Lathrop in District 3.
Winn, who represents Lodi, Ripon and Escalon as District 4 supervisor, said the new boundaries made no sense, as elected officials and residents in the two southern cities have voiced opposition to moving back into District 5.
He said the cities tend to have conservative leanings with regard to county issues, and that their constituents voices many not be well represented over the next decade.
Chair Tom Patti countered that political affiliations and leanings, as well as party preference, cannot be considered when creating new boundaries, and suggested Winn was guilty of gerrymandering.
Winn argued he was not gerrymandering, but trying to explain that the issues of concern at the county level in Ripon and Escalon are not the same as those in Tracy.
“I’m not talking about party preference, I’m talking residents being represented,” he said. “And residents want to be represented by elected officials who share their views. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, my point is, by virtue of the map were being shown to approve, we change the dynamics in regards to the representation of the residents in those three cities. Forget ‘Ds’ and ‘’Rs.’’. I’m talking about numbers.
Winn said the new boundaries will be a disservice to the three cities and change the dynamics of the entire county. Miller agreed.
“I think what Supervisor Winn is saying, is that if you look at survey responses, the one pattern that just jumps out at you, and it’s very clear, is that the cities of Ripon, Escalon and Lodi are very much in alignment on issues,” she said. “And that is why the cities of Ripon and Escalon feel so strongly that they want to remain in a district where these interests will be well represented.”
Miller also had concerns with the new boundaries of her own district, which would lose the northeastern neighborhood of Morada to District 4, and the northwestern part of the city to District 3.
“It would make it difficult for (Stockton) residents who want to run for this board to win seats, as their priorities do not align with Lodi or Manteca, which would have larger populations than those portions of Stockton,” she said. “North Stockton should be split into two districts, not carved up into three. it is now putting tens of thousands of people, into districts for 10 years, that are absolutely not going to be in alignment on their priorities. I think that’s a mistake.”
Escalon City Councilman Robert Swift said placing his city and Ripon in the same district as Tracy creates too many priorities for a supervisor to advocate at the county level.
He added that Escalon city leaders and residents didn’t believe the Redistricting Advisory Committee would actually separate his community, as well as Ripon, from their current district.
“We’ve enjoyed great supervisorial representation over the last 10 years. And I think the reason for that is because the supervisor in that area has been focused on an ag-dominated district,” he said. “Making this switch... Mr. (Robert) Rickman (supervisor for District 5), I’m sure you’re very capable, but you’re going to end up representing a district that is very rural, very ag, very conservative, very tech savvy and very Bay Area. There’s nothing right or wrong with either one of them, but that’s going to be a difficult task to keep focused on.”
Ripon Mayor Daniel de Graaf agreed, stating both his city and Escalon believe they would have “better representation with the status quo.”
“I think the communities of Ripon and Escalon, along with the eastern portion of the county, fit a lot better together as far as representation,” he said. “I would be more than happy to have the next two to six years with Supervisor Rickman, we’ve had a great time with Supervisor Winn also, but you look at our ability to get representation with several small cities coming together, versus the city of Tracy, the cities of Ripon and Escalon, we don’t feel, regardless of who the supervisor is, that it makes a lot of sense for us and that our voice will not be heard.”
Addressing Miller’s argument that splitting Stockton into three districts was a mistake, Patti said he didn’t believe residents in those areas would be discouraged from running for supervisorial seats.
“The reality is that any candidate that lives anywhere has the opportunity (to get elected),” he said. “I live in Stockton, and I won Manteca with resounding success when I ran. It doesn’t matter what party preference or anything else. I just worked hard and got twice elected by Manteca, even though I’m from Stockton. To say that someone is going to be disenfranchised, I don’t know that’s accurate.
Winn presented an alternate map that was somewhat similar to current supervisorial boundaries, except that Lathrop and Manteca would be in District 3, north and northeast Stockton would remain in District 2, and District 1 would include south and northwest Stockton.
David Kwong, the county’s community development director, said the alternate map would need to be considered at next week’s Dec. 14, one day before the deadline to approve new boundaries.
In addition, staff would have to post the alternative map and a meeting notice by this Friday, and the RAC would need to meet prior to the Tuesday supervisors meeting.
Rickman proposed approving the proposed map, but Miller proposed holding another meeting to discuss Winn’s alternate.
An argument ensued over which motion to consider first, and County Counsel Mark Myles explained Rickman made his first. Ultimately, the proposed Draft B map was approved.