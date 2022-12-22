GALT — A handful of residents expressed their displeasure this week with new garbage collection rates increasing in Galt next year.
During its Tuesday meeting, the Galt City Council unanimously — and begrudgingly — approved new organics recycling rates to take effect March 1, 2023.
The new rates reflect changes to the collection and process of solid waste mandated by SB 1383, the 2016 bill that requires residents across the state to place organic waste in their solid waste containers, and not in the trash.
As a result, yard waste bins will be collected on a weekly basis, instead of the current bi-weekly schedule, and be taken to a composting facility, not a landfill.
According to Galt city staff reports, residential customers will see their rates increase by about $9 a month over the course of three years.
For example, residents with 20- or 38-gallon trash, recycling and yard waste bins currently pay an average of $34.64 a month for collection service.
Beginning March 1, the rate will increase to $38.86 a month. By 2026, the rate will be $45.96.
Staff said the annual Handy Bulky Bin and Bulky Waste Curbside Pick-up services will remain free of charge.
Commercial customers, however, will see their rates decline next year, staff said.
Currently, commercial customers pay $64.60 a month for a 64-gallon cart, and as of March 1, will pay $54.40 a month.
Those with a 1-cubic-yard container currently pay $213.82 a month, which will decrease to $180.05 in March.
However, the decrease will only last one year. Rates will begin to increase in 2024, and eventually return to current levels by 2026, staff said.
Resident Gurdip Sandhu said she spoke with some 103 customers in Galt, including 14 small businesses, and all were opposed to the proposed rate increases.
“These adjustments are just an addition to the already high inflation this state has been facing, as well as the high tax rate that every resident in the city faces,” she said. “This increase, even if it’s just a couple of dollars, seems a lot for them. And it’s going to gradually increase over the years.”
Dave Kabally referenced a letter the city sent to residents in recent weeks explaining the rate increases were to “make sure each customer pays their fair share.”
He said rate increases weren’t fair to residents who do not use their trash, recycling or yard waste bins as much as others.
“I live on a street where my neighbors and myself share a garbage can because we never fill it up,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t even put it out because if anything is in there, it’s maybe half the size of a standard kitchen garbage bag. The city should consider not forcing every single resident to pay for garbage service.”
In 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1383 into law, setting methane emission reduction targets for California.
The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills 75% from 2014 levels by 2025, or from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.
The law required every jurisdiction in the state to provide organic waste collection services to businesses and residents, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
However, many cities throughout California, including Galt and Lodi, asked the state for a one-year extension, claiming they and their local trash collection service providers were not given enough time to prepare.
Cities were then given a Jan. 1, 2023 deadline to comply.
Councilman Shawn Farmer said he and fellow councilman Rich Lozano were part of an ad hoc committee formed in 2021 that worked with city staff to generate a rate proposal that would have minimal impact on both residential and commercial customers.
“None of us are happy about this,” he said. “I’m not happy when the state comes to us and says ‘you need to do this,’ and then doesn’t provide any money for much less the city, but you as taxpayers, to offset that cost. Every time we turn around there’s a mandate for something or another, and it gives us no pleasure to have to enforce them.”
Lozano said the process to come up with affordable rates was arduous, adding both the city and CalWaste put some of their own money into the program to ensure rates were as low as possible for customers.
“It’s important to know our goal was to take what the state had given us, in terms of a program, figure out what the cost to customers was going to be, and try to reduce that the best we could. And we did,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work in this area. I’m never happy to raise any kind of rate. But, we have to be able to react to what our state legislature sends our way.”
The Lodi City Council was scheduled to consider an organics collection rate contract with Waste Management in October.
However, the discussion was removed from the Oct. 19 agenda so Waste Management could revise the contract.
Although a contract has not been finalized, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the city is in compliance with SB 1383 because Waste Management has already begun to collect organic waste.
Proposed rates are scheduled to be discussed at the Jan .17 city council meeting, he said.
