Do you collect memorabilia? We want to see your collection, for a story to run in the News-Sentinel on Feb. 1. If you have a Niners shrine, football cave or yard display to support your team, email Lodi Living Editor Kyla Cathey with a description and photos at kyla@lodinews.com before 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
— News-Sentinel staff
Learn about Chamber’s Greece trip today
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce will host an informational meeting today for people interested in attending the chamber trip to Greece. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Lodi Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 35 S. School St.
The Lodi Chamber of Commerce is part of the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an international organization that encourages travel between countries. The chamber has traveled with members of the community to Ireland, China and most recently Italy.
Members of the community who travel with the chamber will experience a nine-day, seven-night journey to the archeological ruins of Greece. Travelers can witness the magnificent Panathenaic Stadium where the first modern Olympic Games were held in 1896, as well as the iconic limestone columns of the Temple of Olympian Zeus.
Karen Alvarez, the chamber’s director of operations, will discuss trip dates, pricing details, and provide individuals with an itinerary that explains the day-to-day activities and excursions.
For more information, call Karen Alvarez at the chamber at 209-367-7840 ext. 103 or email kalvarez @lodichamber.com.
— Oula Miqbel
Library offers online resources to job seekers
LODI — The Lodi Public Library offers online resources with a new job-seeking website, Brainfuse Adult Learning Center.
The website connects job seekers with live expert resume writing support, interview tips, resume templates and live coaching for interviews.
Brainfuse also provides additional learning tools for Microsoft Office. The website also provides several practice tests for people taking their U.S. Citizenship test, General Educational Development test (GED), High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), and the Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) test.
For more information about Brainfuse and the programs it offers visit the Lodi Public Library website at library.lodi.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
Assemblymen introduce levee protection bill
SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) have introduced Assembly Bill 1958. The bill would help protect critical flood protection infrastructure by maintaining, inspecting, and protecting levee integrity and stability throughout California.
Sacramento is among one of the most flood-prone cities in the nation and is surrounded by nearly 1,600 miles of levees.
Recent media reports have highlighted a new threat to California’s levee system; increased unauthorized excavations. These unauthorized excavations in some cases have resulted in significant damage to levees resulting in thousands of dollars in damage and potentially catastrophic harm to the integrity and stability of the state’s flood control system.
AB 1958 would prohibit a person from concealing, defacing, destroying, modifying, cutting, altering, or physically or visually obstructing any levee that is part of the State Plan of Flood Control.
This bill would authorize the Central Valley Flood Protection Board or its designee, or a local agency that maintains the levee to inspect and remove any physical or visual obstructions placed or alterations made to any levee and for these provisions to be enforced by a peace officer.
AB 1958 will be heard by the Assembly in the coming months.
— Oula Miqbel