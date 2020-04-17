Tuesday

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education study

session

Key items:

• Consider renewal petition for Joe Serna Jr. Charter School

• Consider recommendation from district athletic directors regarding student athlete eligibility for the fall 2020-2021 season

When and where: 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting

Key items:

• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County and provide direction to staff.

When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/SJCBOS421

