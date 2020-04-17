Tuesday
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education study
session
Key items:
• Consider renewal petition for Joe Serna Jr. Charter School
• Consider recommendation from district athletic directors regarding student athlete eligibility for the fall 2020-2021 season
When and where: 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/LUSDmeetings
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting
Key items:
• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County and provide direction to staff.
When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/SJCBOS421