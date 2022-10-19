All three city utilities are reporting their respective financial houses are in order and they are healthy.
In a report to the city council, the electric, water and wastewater utilities all say they ended last fiscal year with higher-than-budgeted revenues and below-budget expenditures.
What’s more, all three utilities’ cash reserves are well above target levels, according to a written report by Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys.
Lodi Electric, the city-owned electric department, reported their sales for the year were $78.4 million. That’s 1.3% higher than expected, through June, 2022.
They also received approximately $1 million in California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP) funds to help pay down some people’s past due energy bills. The state program was set up to provide relief to qualified utility customers who fell behind on paying their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The utility spent over $48.3 million in power purchases during the year. Overall, the department’s expenses were only 93% of budget, meaning they spent 7% less than was budgeted. However, power supply costs ended the year “close to 100%” of what was budgeted.
As of June 30, the utility had $37.7 million in cash reserves. Included in that total is $21 million in operating funds, $1 million in utility outlay money, over $5.3 in the public a benefits fund, a little over $1.1 million in impact fees, $331,164 in the solar surcharge fund, and $8.1 million in the greenhouse gas fund.
The electric utility also plans to spend $8.2 million in capital improvements over the next five years, including streetlight maintenance, LED streetlight improvements, building security improvements, and substation improvements.
In addition, the department says it will spend about $30 million on a 230kV interconnection project that PG&E is spearheading. The city says that amount will be debt financed when the time comes.
It’s a similar story at the Wastewater utility. They ended the fiscal year with revenue coming in 7% ahead of budget and expenditures 39% below budget.
While operating expenses were 4% higher than target, capital expenses made up for it, coming in at only 13% of budget.
The division has almost $36 million in capital projects planned for the next five years. Some of them include storm drain trash handling, admin building remodel and roof replacement, storm water pump rehab at several Lodi parks, and White Slough roof replacement, among other projects.
The utility ended the year with $20.71 million in cash reserves, representing 309% of its 180-day cash target.
Finally, the city’s water utility ended fiscal year 2021-22 with revenues 2% higher than budgeted. Expenditures were more than 25% under target, says Keys.
Like the wastewater division, operating expenses exceeded the target, but capital expenses more than made up for it, coming in about 75% below budget.
Keys says the water division has $9.6 in reserves, which represents about 180% of the 180-day cash target.
He says there are $17 million in capital improvement projects planned over the next five years, including finishing up the water meter installation program and rehabbing many of the city’s water well pumps.
The water and wastewater utilities project that their reserves will decline over the next five years.
