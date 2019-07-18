STOCKTON — The trial for one of four men accused of killing a prominent Lodi podiatrist ended Wednesday, and he will return to court in September of sentencing.
Raymond Austin Jacquett, 26, was found guilty of second-degree murder in San Joaquin County Court for his part in the Aug. 1, 2018 killing of Dr. Thomas Shock.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said it would not be commenting on the verdict.
Jacquett faces 25 years to life in prison for his part in the crime, and will appear before Judge Lauren Thomasson on Sept. 30 to learn his fate.
Authorities said Jacquett drove the getaway vehicle in the incident, where three other men killed Shock in the doorway of his Rivergate home.
Jacquett was arrested on Sept. 26, and Robert Elmo Lee, Mallory Stewart and Christopher Costello were arrested shortly thereafter.
All four men were charged on suspicion of murder, murder for financial gain and murder with the intent to kill while lying in wait.
Stewart was also charged on suspicion of using a firearm to commit great bodily injury, as well as having a prior serious felony. His case has been stayed pending a mental evaluation, and the District Attorney’s Office said he is expected to appear in court today for a hearing on his condition.
Lee and Costello are both scheduled to appear before Thomasson in Dept. 7d of superior court at 9 a.m. on July 29 for a trial date setting.