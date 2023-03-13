LODI — The Lodi Police Department will host Conchas with the Cops at from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at La Poblana Restaurant, 66 S. Central Ave., Lodi. Get together with your neighbors and Lodi police officers to enjoy coffee and conchas pastries together. English- and Spanish-speaking officers will be present for this event. Everyone is welcome.
Day 2 Day Diabetes support group to meet next week
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes support group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 in room 1 at First Baptist Church, 267 Mills Ave, Lodi.
There will be an open support group discussion on group members’ primary concerns dealing with diabetes management. Family, friends and support persons are all invited to attend the free meeting.
Lockeford MAC to meet this week
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, Lockeford.
Rachel DeBord, Clerk of the Board for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, will be the guest speaker.
