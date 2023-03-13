LODI — The Lodi Police Department will host Conchas with the Cops at from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at La Poblana Restaurant, 66 S. Central Ave., Lodi. Get together with your neighbors and Lodi police officers to enjoy coffee and conchas pastries together. English- and Spanish-speaking officers will be present for this event. Everyone is welcome.

— Wes Bowers

